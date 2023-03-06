Driver impaled, killed by falling tree during storms, sheriff says

Storms left behind downed trees in Humphreys County.
Storms left behind downed trees in Humphreys County.(WSMV/Brandon Smith)
By Daniel Smithson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A man who was driving his car during storms in Tennessee on Friday afternoon was impaled by a tree in a freak accident, officials said.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said the accident happened on East Blue Creek Road when a tree fell onto the vehicle, impaling the driver.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.

The man’s nephew was also in the car, but he survived and is in the hospital, Davis said. His current condition is unknown.

Further details were not given.

Thunderstorms and high winds pummeled central Tennessee and southern Kentucky on Friday, leaving behind tons of damage and thousands of people without power.

