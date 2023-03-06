Families continue to recover one year after the Cottonwood Complex fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County. The fire burned 12,000 acres, destroyed over 30 homes and killed one person.

Benita Hayden, a woman who lost her home and still lives in the area, said that day will forever impact her.

“My son called, he was pretty emotional, and he says ‘Mom, don’t worry about trying to come back, you have nothing to come back to,’” said Hayden.

The fire came inches away from other homeowners like Matt Jennette.

“It was right up to my tree line, like it was right to my house,” said Jennette. “When the fire trucks came around they looped around my driveway and sprayed my house, they definitely saved my place.”

Hayden and her husband have since moved back into their home but some other family members, like Benita’s mother, lost everything in the fire. The family continues repairing the home and just a year later, it’s almost fixed after each day of hard work. Hayden said along with fixing up their home, it’s been a long road to recovery.

“We’ve done all the hard work,” Hayden said. “It was not easy. It’s taken awhile, but it’s beginning to feel like home again.”

Hayden said she misses her neighbors and the Cottonwood Complex community and hopes they’re nearing a return to normalcy.

“I want that back.” said Hayden.

