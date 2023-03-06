Families continue to recover one year after the Cottonwood Complex fire

Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County.
Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County. The fire burned 12,000 acres, destroyed over 30 homes and killed one person.

Benita Hayden, a woman who lost her home and still lives in the area, said that day will forever impact her.

“My son called, he was pretty emotional, and he says ‘Mom, don’t worry about trying to come back, you have nothing to come back to,’” said Hayden.

The fire came inches away from other homeowners like Matt Jennette.

“It was right up to my tree line, like it was right to my house,” said Jennette. “When the fire trucks came around they looped around my driveway and sprayed my house, they definitely saved my place.”

Hayden and her husband have since moved back into their home but some other family members, like Benita’s mother, lost everything in the fire. The family continues repairing the home and just a year later, it’s almost fixed after each day of hard work. Hayden said along with fixing up their home, it’s been a long road to recovery.

“We’ve done all the hard work,” Hayden said. “It was not easy. It’s taken awhile, but it’s beginning to feel like home again.”

Hayden said she misses her neighbors and the Cottonwood Complex community and hopes they’re nearing a return to normalcy.

“I want that back.” said Hayden.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Multiple Union Pacific train cars derail in Riverdale, KS. We're live at the scene on 12 News...
No injuries or hazmat concerns in Sumner Co. train derailment, Union Pacific says
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
Paddleboarders fend off 15-foot shark in ‘terrifying’ encounter
We tasted the new Girl Scout cookies with Girl Scouts Hornets Nest!
Girl Scouts respond to uptick in cookie customers using counterfeit bills
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks shared photos on Wednesday showing a bald eagle...
Kansas lineman rescues bald eagle stuck upside down in tree

Latest News

This year kicks off the inaugural season for the Eisenhower High School adaptive basketball team.
Eisenhower High’s adaptive basketball team brings opportunities for students and school
Multiple Union Pacific train cars derail in Riverdale, KS. We're live at the scene on 12 News...
No injuries or hazmat concerns in Sumner Co. train derailment, Union Pacific says
Logo for the City of Andover, Kansas
Andover seeks community feedback on comprehensive plan
Roller City incident
Sedgwick County DA: No charges against officer in Roller City incident