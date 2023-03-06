Fill the Gap provides meals for students over spring break

File photo: Grab and go meals(KGNS)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Food Bank is helping fill the gap to make sure students don’t go hungry over spring break.

“With the recent cuts in SNAP (food stamp) benefits and food cost inflation, we know families, especially those with young children will need additional meal assistance,” said Brian Walker, President & CEO of the Kansas Food Bank.  “We are happy to work with the six community partners to distribute meal kits for kids over Spring Break across Wichita and the surrounding area when the school meals children rely on are not available to them.”

On Monday, March 13, will provide five days’ worth of “grab and go” breakfast and lunch meals to all students ages 18 and under. The meals will be available for pickup at six locations between noon and 1 p.m. Children must be present to pick up the meals, no advance registration is needed. 

South/Southeast

  • Colvin Neighborhood Resource Center – 2820 S Roosevelt
  • Word of Life South – 2020 E Blake St

North/Northwest

· Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center – Parking lot of 2700 N Woodland

North/Northeast

  • HealthCore Clinic – 2707 E 21st St N

Oaklawn

  • Oaklawn Activity Center – 4904 S Clifton

Haysville

  • Haysville United Methodist Church – 601 E Grand

