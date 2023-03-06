Alligator attacks Florida man outside front door

By WESH staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – A Florida man is recovering after he was bitten by an alligator on his front porch.

Scott Hollingsworth said he heard something outside his front door Saturday night.

“Went outside and didn’t turn the light on,” Hollingsworth said. “Just got a step outside, and something grabbed me on the leg, started shaking violently.”

He thought it was a dog. It was an alligator.

“Six feet or 7 feet, I really didn’t get a good look at it. When I saw what it was, I stepped back in the house and closed the door,” Hollingsworth said. “Looked down and I had a large gash in the side of my leg, so I was trying to put pressure on it.”

The family said they were later told by wildlife officials that the alligator was more like 9 feet.

The family said they’ve seen alligators in a pond behind their house before, but never on their front step.

Florida Fish and Wildlife was called out, and the alligator that bit Hollingsworth was euthanized by a trapper, according to Daytona Beach Police.

Hollingsworth was taken to the hospital, where he had to get surgery on his leg.

“Fortunately, there’s no damage to my knee, which I was concerned about,” he said. “Everything’s going well.”

Hollingsworth did have plans to enjoy Daytona Bike Week, but he may have to wait until next year.

“Probably won’t be biking anytime soon, absolutely,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
One dead following crash between motorcycle and vehicle in Butler Co.
Multiple Union Pacific train cars derail in Riverdale, KS. We're live at the scene on 12 News...
No injuries or hazmat concerns in Sumner Co. train derailment, Union Pacific says
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County.
Families continue to recover one year after the Cottonwood Complex fire
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Mild Monday, cooler with rain chance Tuesday

Latest News

Storms left behind downed trees in Humphreys County.
Driver impaled, killed by falling tree during storms, sheriff says
FILE - Charles, one of the carpenters puts the skills of their medieval colleagues on show on...
Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen in December 2024
A spokesperson said the State Department is "closely following" the case involving kidnapped...
State Department closely following kidnapping case
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb....
Norfolk Southern to pay millions for derailment: governor
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The shooting...
Police say 3 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Illinois home