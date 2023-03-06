Jason Hood named City of Wichita’s new HR director

The City of Wichita announced in February that Jason Hood would assume the role of the city's new human resources director as of Feb. 27, 2023.(City of Wichita)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita announced that Jason Hood, JD, MBA would become the next Director of Human Resources (HR). Hood has more than 20 years of experience in leading successful HR teams, according to the city. His first day is Monday, February 27.

“The Director of Human Resources is responsible for directing, managing and integrating comprehensive human resources and services for the city to achieve efficient utilization and development of a high-performance staff, strong employee morale and productivity, and effective communication between management and represented employees and their bargaining organizations,” said the city in a release.

Hood takes over the position following the retirement of former Director of HR Chris Bezruki in December of 2022.

Hood has consulted for and held a variety of HR leadership positions in K-12 schools, higher education, Fortune 100 companies, city municipal government and non-profit associations and has experience with labor relations and negotiations.

“Mr. Hood has an extensive and varied background in human resources management. We look forward to his leadership and expertise to help us develop a workforce that provides public service at the highest level of performance,” said City Manager Robert Layton.

Hood holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Illinois College of Law, a Master of Business Administration from Millikin University Tabor School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Wabash College.

