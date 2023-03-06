Man shot, killed south of Wichita

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 24-year-old Evan Harrison over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the 4200 block of S. Clifton around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found several people providing aid to Harrison who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The sheriff’s office believes Harrison’s death was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who may have had contact with Harrison before his death is asked to call Sheriff Investigations at 316-660-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
Multiple Union Pacific train cars derail in Riverdale, KS. We're live at the scene on 12 News...
No injuries or hazmat concerns in Sumner Co. train derailment, Union Pacific says
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County.
Families continue to recover one year after the Cottonwood Complex fire
After a stellar senior campaign, Craig Porter Jr. suited up one last time in the Roundhouse on...
Craig Porter Jr. puts cap on stellar season on senior day

Latest News

Crews respond to a derailment Saturday, March 4, north of Wellington in Sumner County, Kansas.
Trains rolling again, investigation underway after Sumner County derailment
KWCH Building You
Week of March 6: Job of the Day
Poster for 'Hamilton' the musical
Tickets to see Hamilton in Wichita on sale March 13
We're getting all the details on their upcoming improv show and trying a little ourselves.
Where's Shane? Flying Pig Improv