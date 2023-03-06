Man shot, killed south of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 24-year-old Evan Harrison over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the 4200 block of S. Clifton around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found several people providing aid to Harrison who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The sheriff’s office believes Harrison’s death was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who may have had contact with Harrison before his death is asked to call Sheriff Investigations at 316-660-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

