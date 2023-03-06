Nice weather today but BIG changes are on the way

Highs tomorrow will be much colder
Wichita Temp Trend
Wichita Temp Trend
By Adrian Campa
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says hopefully everyone enjoyed the gorgeous weekend weather around the state because some big changes are on the way to Kansas. Monday is still looking nice, but cooler, with afternoon highs this afternoon into the 50s/60s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight we’ll see an increase in cloud cover with rain chances heading into Tuesday.

An unsettled weather pattern begins to take shape Tuesday - Thursday with repeated rain chances. Most of Kansas will see drizzle and rain showers, however, far northern Ks will see a chance of wintry mix and light rain/snow mix Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain amounts will be light with most locations in eastern Ks seeing 0.25-0.75′' of rain.

Another thing we will see this week is much cooler temperatures. Highs will fall into the 30s, 40s, and 50s starting tomorrow into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 65.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; Drizzle/light rain showers. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 45.

Wed : Low: 40. High: 52. Mostly cloudy; scattered rain showers.

Thu: Low: 42. High: 53. Mostly cloudy; rainy.

Fri: Low: 33. High: 54. Mostly cloudy and cool.

Sat: Low: 29. High: 53. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 30. High: 56. Partly cloudy.

