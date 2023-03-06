One in critical condition after crash in Butler Co.
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Butler County Emergency Communications confirms one person is in critical condition after a vehicle crash in Andover.
Butler County said the crash happened Sunday evening at the intersection of E. 21st St. & N. Prairie Creek Rd.
12 news has a crew headed to scene to gather more details.
