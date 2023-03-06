Tickets to see ‘HAMILTON’ in Wichita on sale March 13

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) ― The American Theatre Guild announced Monday that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. at BroadwayWichita.com or by calling 1-316-755-7328.

HAMILTON will hold its Wichita debut June 6–18, 2023, at Century II Concert Hall as a part of the 22–23 BROADWAY IN WICHITA SERIES.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49–$119 with a select number of premium seats available from $149 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Wichita engagement should be made through BroadwayWichita.com,” said producer Jeffrey Seller.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. The popular musical tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton through a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. It’s said to have “a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.”

