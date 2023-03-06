Trains rolling again, investigation underway after Sumner County derailment

Crews respond to a derailment Saturday, March 4, north of Wellington in Sumner County, Kansas.
Crews respond to a derailment Saturday, March 4, north of Wellington in Sumner County, Kansas.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker and KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Kan. (KWCH) - Trains again are rolling on a stretch of track in Sumner County following a derailment over the weekend.

Union Pacific reported about 18 grain cars were involved in the derailment that happened about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Riverdale, just north of Wellington. There were no injuries nor need for a Hazmat response.

Still, some nearby residents were shaken by the incident some initially thought was an earthquake. Some reported hearing a loud “boom.” Others said they didn’t hear anything.

Living near railroad tracks, Linda Schnug didn’t think anything of a loud noise she heard Saturday morning.

“We live here. You know, we hear them slam on the brakes and ‘thump, thump, thump,’ and that stuff. So, you know, I don’t think anything of it when I hear that stuff, you know. It was lout, but it didn’t faze me,” Schnug said.

Union Pacific is investigating the derailment. Prior to the emergency, the company issued a statement addressing derailments with the subject at the forefront of national conversation after disaster struck in East Palestine, Ohio.

“Track-related derailment prevention is the forefront of what Union Pacific’s engineering department does every day, and in the last 10 years, Union Pacific’s track-caused derailments have seen a 55% reduction,” the railroad said. “While this is an accomplishment to be proud of, it has not stopped us from continuing to use training and technology to drive that number to zero. Derailment prevention occurs many ways, but when it comes to track, it boils down to inspection, assessment and capital renewal.”

In Sumner County, crews worked Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning to get derailed train cars removed and tracks repaired. Nearby residents said they’re thankful for crews’ work to reopen the track as quickly as they did.

“It was a lot of work to get it done, but finally, they got it done and it was all opened up again. I enjoy seeing the trains go by, always have,” Riverdale resident Ruby Uglow said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
Multiple Union Pacific train cars derail in Riverdale, KS. We're live at the scene on 12 News...
No injuries or hazmat concerns in Sumner Co. train derailment, Union Pacific says
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County.
Families continue to recover one year after the Cottonwood Complex fire
After a stellar senior campaign, Craig Porter Jr. suited up one last time in the Roundhouse on...
Craig Porter Jr. puts cap on stellar season on senior day

Latest News

generic graphic
Man shot, killed south of Wichita
KWCH Building You
Week of March 6: Job of the Day
Poster for 'Hamilton' the musical
Tickets to see Hamilton in Wichita on sale March 13
We're getting all the details on their upcoming improv show and trying a little ourselves.
Where's Shane? Flying Pig Improv