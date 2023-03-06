Week of March 6: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is IT positions.

MONDAY: SOC Analyst I - Street Maintenance | Novacoast | Wichita | $16-$20 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12437507 | Qualifications: •1-3 years of experience in a technical support role •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Must be able to pass a background check prior to hire | Novacoast has one additional posting on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: ERP Business Analyst - IT | Sedgwick County | Wichita | $71,219 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12412366 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university in Business Administration, Accounting, Finance, Human Resources, Management Information Systems •Up to 5 years of progressively responsible experience in enterprise resource planning | Sedgwick County has 50 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: Software Automation Engineer | Integra Technologies | Wichita | $50,000-$70,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12386378 | Qualifications: •Must be 18 years of age •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Must be able to successfully pass a background check | Integra Technologies has 12 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: Linux Server Analyst, Senior | USD 259 - Wichita State University | Wichita | $86,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12441080 | Qualifications: •2 years of experience in desktop or computer administration •6 years of experience in server admin, Linux •High School Diploma or Equivalent| USD 259 - Wichita State University has 80 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: Account Specialist | Cox Machine Inc | Wichita | $18-$20 Based on Experience | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12441221 | Qualifications: •Minimum of 2-3 years in a customer service related field. •Experience with Data Analysis •Proficiency in Microsoft Office (specifically Excel) | Cox Machine, Inc. has 22 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com