‘Art is Ageless’ spotlights artists over 65

By KWCH Staff and George Taylor
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Retirement doesn’t mean stopping everything you love to do, sometimes it means you have more time to do what you love.

Time has been good for Barbara Dravis. She’s been married to her husband for 67 years, and on Dec. 14, she will reach another milestone for her birthday.

“100. I hope,” said Dravis.

But, it’s not her age that has people flocking to Wichita Presbyterian Manor to talk to her, it’s what she does with her hands.

“My mother taught me as a child,” said Dravis, as she crocheted.

She said the hand-knitting craft helps keep her hands busy.

“I can’t really carry on a conversation if I am crocheting I have to watch what I am doing,” said Dravis.

For the last two years, Dravis has been competing in the “Art is Ageless” competition, sponsored by Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America. It’s a way to feature artists, who like Dravis are over 65, and it’s a way to keep their creative juices flowing.

Dravis said just enjoys passing the time.

“I don’t like to exercise and that’s what I should be doing,” she said, “but I am not so I sit and crochet.”

Keeping her hands busy for as long as she can.

“If I did not have this, I would probably go nuts,” Dravis chuckled.

The exhibit at Wichita Presbyterian Manor is open now and runs through March 30. Other Presbyterian Manors across Kansas have their own exhibits. you can find out more at https://www.artisageless.org/

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

