Cargill donates $500,000 to The Kansas African American Museum

The Kansas African American Museum (TKAAM) is working to raise $6 million to move to a downtown...
The Kansas African American Museum (TKAAM) is working to raise $6 million to move to a downtown Wichita building near 2nd and Main Street.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Jaiya Brown
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been a longtime effort to move The Kansas African American Museum (TKAAM) from its current location at the historic Calvary Baptist Church. Now, the possibility is being realized.

In its 25th year, TKAAM launched a year-long capital campaign to raise $6 million for its new cultural center. Last week, while closing out Black History Month, Cargill donated $500,000 to assist the museum in relocating to a new, larger state-of-the-art facility.

“Cargill jumped right on the vision and they knew exactly how we can expand the museum in ways that not only helps us locally, but statewide, regionally, and globally,” said TKAAM Executive Director Denise Sherman.

Built in 1917, the historic Calvary Baptist Church has housed TKAAM and its exhibits since 1998. Five years earlier, the building joined the National Register of Historic Places.

The plan now is to expand the museum’s footprint in Wichita and make way for new exhibits that honor the state’s black history.

“This is for all people, so African American history is American history, and we are uniquely qualified and in position to move that effort forward,” said Sherman.

The museum has already picked out a location at 201 N. Main, in downtown Wichita.

“Just expanding into a new place that will double the size for us and give us the opportunity to expand on some of our current programming, develop new programs, again use technology to enhance and elevate what we had,” said Sherman.

The museum is nearly halfway to its campaign goal having raised $2.8 million. To find out more information about donations and memberships, visit https://www.tkaamuseum.org/

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
Scene Tuesday morning after Monday crash.
Deadly crash involving 2 semis closes portion of turnpike near Emporia
Wichita Temp Trend
Nice weather today but BIG changes are on the way
generic graphic
Man shot, killed south of Wichita

Latest News

Lightning
Storm Team 12: Tips to keep you safe when lightning strikes
Railroad crossing at 21st and Broadway in north Wichita.
Kansas lawmakers looking to cap how long trains can be when traveling through state
Wichita State basketball
Making history: Shocker women upset No. 1 USF in AAC championship quarterfinals
City Of Wichita
City of Wichita defers decision on new penalties for tobacco sellers