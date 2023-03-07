Cargill donates $500,000 to The Kansas African American Museum

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been a longtime effort to move The Kansas African American Museum (TKAAM) from its current location at the historic Calvary Baptist Church. Now, the possibility is being realized.

In its 25th year, TKAAM launched a year-long capital campaign to raise $6 million for its new cultural center. Last week, while closing out Black History Month, Cargill donated $500,000 to assist the museum in relocating to a new, larger state-of-the-art facility.

“Cargill jumped right on the vision and they knew exactly how we can expand the museum in ways that not only helps us locally, but statewide, regionally, and globally,” said TKAAM Executive Director Denise Sherman.

Built in 1917, the historic Calvary Baptist Church has housed TKAAM and its exhibits since 1998. Five years earlier, the building joined the National Register of Historic Places.

The plan now is to expand the museum’s footprint in Wichita and make way for new exhibits that honor the state’s black history.

“This is for all people, so African American history is American history, and we are uniquely qualified and in position to move that effort forward,” said Sherman.

The museum has already picked out a location at 201 N. Main, in downtown Wichita.

“Just expanding into a new place that will double the size for us and give us the opportunity to expand on some of our current programming, develop new programs, again use technology to enhance and elevate what we had,” said Sherman.

The museum is nearly halfway to its campaign goal having raised $2.8 million. To find out more information about donations and memberships, visit https://www.tkaamuseum.org/

