City of Wichita defers decision on new penalties for tobacco sellers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita delayed a decision on new penalties for those who sell tobacco to people under 21.

The proposed ordinance was made Tuesday by Jan Jarman, an assistant city attorney for the City of Wichita. She proposed that the criminal penalty for those under 21 who possess tobacco products be eliminated, and that the penalties for those who sell or oversee the sale of tobacco to young people be increased.

Jarman asked City Council and Mayor Brandon Whipple to institute a minimum $200 fine or maximum $1,000 fine and six months in jail for offending clerks so Wichita law matches Kansas law for a Class B misdemeanor. The $200 could also be worked off through approximately 10 hours of community service.

Councilmembers and Whipple were held up on the language that includes possible jail time for offenders. But Jarman said it was impossible to change the language, because city law and state law must be equivalent. The only option for erasing jail time, she said, would be to repeal state law and write a new ordinance that establishes unique penalties to the City of Wichita.

Councilmember Maggie Ballard asked how communities such as Newton and Lawrence can carry laws that don’t include jail time for the offense of selling tobacco to those under 21, and Kari Rinker, from the American Heart Association, said that those cities repealed state law so they could have their own ordinances on the books.

The new ordinance would also assess a $250 penalty to the license owner of a retail location -- separate from the clerk who sells the product -- selling tobacco to people under 21. The penalty would increase with multiple offenses, up to the suspension of that establishment’s license.

Councilmember Brandon Johnson moved to defer the vote until next week as the City and Jarman consider new or altered language, and perhaps a repeal of state law, that would clarify the issue of jail time for offenders and the minimum and maximum penalties for offenders. After a nearly two-hour discussion, Whipple seconded the motion to defer, and it passed 7-0.

