Cloudy and cool Wednesday, showers return overnight

Highs in the 40s
Forecast high temperatures Wednesday.
Forecast high temperatures Wednesday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders and Dean Jones
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that cloudy and cool weather will continue Wednesday.

Isolated rain showers will be possible this evening and early tonight across portions of south central and eastern Kansas. Most of the activity will end by daybreak Wednesday.

It will be a cool start to the day Wednesday with morning low temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 40s under a cloudy sky.

The chance for drizzle and rain showers will return Wednesday evening over south central Kansas with activity spreading across the rest of the state Wednesday night.

Showers will continue Thursday morning over eastern Kansas before the rain exits the state during the afternoon. Total rainfall amounts between tonight and Thursday will generally remain under a quarter inch.

Cool weather will continue for the rest of the week with highs in the 50s. It will get a bit warmer on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Slight chance of showers before midnight, otherwise cloudy. Wind: NE/N 5-15. Low: 41

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle and showers during the evening. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 48

Tomorrow Night: Occasional drizzle and showers. Wind: NE/E 5-15. Low: 41

Thu: High: 54 Morning showers, then cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 61 Low: 38 Cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers.

Sun: High: 56 Low: 38 Decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

