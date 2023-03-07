Crash closes portion of Kansas Turnpike near Emporia

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority confirmed troopers and emergency crews responding to a crash involving two semis that closed part of the turnpike near Emporia. The crash happened a little after 10 p.m. near mile-marker 120, about seven miles south of Emporia.

12 News is working to gather further information, including what led up to the crash and severity of possible injuries.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
Multiple Union Pacific train cars derail in Riverdale, KS. We're live at the scene on 12 News...
No injuries or hazmat concerns in Sumner Co. train derailment, Union Pacific says
Wichita Temp Trend
Nice weather today but BIG changes are on the way
Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County.
Families continue to recover one year after the Cottonwood Complex fire

Latest News

Flush Away Poverty
Poverty-awareness campaign bringing colorfully-painted toilets to Wichita yards
police lights
Homicide investigation underway after deadly shooting in Garden City
Fact Finder Investigation App Tile
Councilman raising concerns about WPD, city manager 3rd-party review
The "Flush Away Poverty" campaign begins next month in Wichita.
Poverty-awareness campaign bringing colorfully-painted toilets to Wichita yards