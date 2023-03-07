Crash closes portion of Kansas Turnpike near Emporia

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority confirmed troopers and emergency crews responding to a crash involving two semis that closed part of the turnpike near Emporia. The crash happened a little after 10 p.m. near mile-marker 120, about seven miles south of Emporia.

12 News is working to gather further information, including what led up to the crash and severity of possible injuries.

