Homicide investigation underway after deadly shooting in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating after a man died from his injuries in a shooting reported early Monday morning in the city. Police identified the man found wounded inside a home as 27-year-old Braxtyn Loyd, of Garden City. Garden City police reported officers responding to the shooting call at about 5:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of East 3rd Street.

From the home, police said an ambulance took Loyd to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City. Police said Loyd was then transferred to a Wichita hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the preliminary investigation determined a disturbance led to the shooting.

“The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made,” Garden City police said.

