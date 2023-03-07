Homicide investigation underway after deadly shooting in Garden City

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating after a man died from his injuries in a shooting reported early Monday morning in the city. Police identified the man found wounded inside a home as 27-year-old Braxtyn Loyd, of Garden City. Garden City police reported officers responding to the shooting call at about 5:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of East 3rd Street.

From the home, police said an ambulance took Loyd to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City. Police said Loyd was then transferred to a Wichita hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the preliminary investigation determined a disturbance led to the shooting.

“The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made,” Garden City police said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
Multiple Union Pacific train cars derail in Riverdale, KS. We're live at the scene on 12 News...
No injuries or hazmat concerns in Sumner Co. train derailment, Union Pacific says
Wichita Temp Trend
Nice weather today but BIG changes are on the way
Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County.
Families continue to recover one year after the Cottonwood Complex fire

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
Crash closes portion of Kansas Turnpike near Emporia
Flush Away Poverty
Poverty-awareness campaign bringing colorfully-painted toilets to Wichita yards
Fact Finder Investigation App Tile
Councilman raising concerns about WPD, city manager 3rd-party review
The "Flush Away Poverty" campaign begins next month in Wichita.
Poverty-awareness campaign bringing colorfully-painted toilets to Wichita yards