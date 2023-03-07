‘It’s been a blast’: 2014 ALCS MVP Lorenzo Cain to retire as a Royal, per report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Lean back into retirement, LoCain.

The former Royals All-Star centerfielder likely headed to a spot one day in the Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame is retiring as a Royal, according to Andy McCullough of The Athletic.

Cain, who turns 37 years old next month, will return to Kauffman Stadium for a retirement ceremony at some point during the upcoming season, McCullough reported.

The rangy outfielder was brought to Kansas City as part of a trade that sent Alcides Escobar, Jeremy Jeffress and Jake Odorizzi from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Royals in exchange for Zack Greinke and Yuniesky Betancourt.

Cain was recently announced as an inductee into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, as well.

In his career as a Royal that spanned seven seasons, Cain carried a .289 batting average, clubbed 87 home runs and drove in 308 runs. He was named to the American League All-Star team in 2015 and finished third in MVP voting for the AL.

Known for his ability to cover ground quickly, having an infectious smile and being the butt of Salvador Perez pranks, Cain will retire as one of the franchise’s most beloved players.

“I went to some All-Star Games,” he told McCullough. “Won a championship with some great teammates in Kansas City. It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a blast. I couldn’t really ask for more.”

