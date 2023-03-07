Kansas lawmakers looking to cap how long trains can be when traveling through state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For many Kansans, waiting 15-plus minutes at a train crossing isn’t an unusual experience. Frustration can set in when, after already waiting several minutes, drivers see trains slowing down to temporarily stop on the tracks.

Taking a closer look at the situation surrounding long hauls and extended waits at railroad crossings, some Kansas lawmakers are looking to cap how long a train can be when traveling through the state. A question comes as to whether the state can have any say concerning train length.

A representative from BNSF Railway said federal law and government would be the ones to determine any limits on a train’s length, not the state. It’s an argument, the representative said, courts have backed.

However, some state lawmakers and a union representative for rail workers counter that Kansas has this right as similar bills concerning train length are discussed in other states. They also point out that the federal government hasn’t issued any regulations on this.

The presence of crossings in many parts of Kansas, including 21st and Broadway in north Wichita, require patience from drivers. It’s part of everyday life for people like Jim Swim, a Marshall County man who addressed state lawmakers on the issue.

“Train length that we’re dealing with right now, your routes that you go to get around trains are not available anymore,” he said.

A bill in Kansas would limit trains to 8,500 feet, or 1.6 miles.

There was a hearing Tuesday on the bill. The bill is being supported by lawmakers from Sedgwick and Harvey Counties.

“It’s not just because you have to wait for the train to go through; the problem is that the train stops,” said Kansas Senator Carolyn McGinn, R-Sedgwick.

The bill would also require parked trains to be 250 feet from any crossing as it may block drivers from seeing if another train is approaching on a different track. The bill does not include fines for violations.

The U.S Government Accountability Office looked into train length in 2019, finding the average is 1.2 to 1.4 miles long and increased by 25 percent from the previous decade to some stretching three miles or more. Lawmakers and a railroad workers union rep said that created public safety concerns with traffic and emergency vehicles.

“On a daily occurrence, where we run into situations where we are blocking crossings for commuters, emergency traffic, any types of ambulances or firetrucks,” said Sheet Metal Air Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART) Kansas Legislative Director Ty Dragoo.

An engineer working in Kansas said on those longer trains, the handheld radios don’t have the range if the two-person crews are split between the front and the back of the train.

“Communication with our conductors. These handheld radios they give ‘em, depending on your location, have a 5,000 to 7,000-foot transmission,” said BNSF Locomotive Engineer Brandon Nunnenkamp.

A representative of the BNSF Railway Company said this isn’t an area the state can regulate, and there already are federal regulations that impact how long a train can be.

“Run air pressure through the brake system at an adequate amount. That will practically dictate. There’s a lot of regulations on that. There is not a federal regulation that speaks directly to train length,” said BNSF Railway Company Assistant Vice President and Associate General Counsel Adam Weiskittel.

