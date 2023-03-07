Mirror, Inc. receives Helping Hand for work with teen struggling through addiction

In recognition of Mirror, Incorporated’s work for adolescents in its community, KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a $1,200 Helping Hand.
By Felicia Rolfe and KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit opened a you treatment facility to help teens struggling through addiction. Mirror, Incorporated opened an adolescent treatment program in November to help make a difference in the fentanyl crisis. The Reflections Recovery Center will will the only facility of its kind in Wichita and just the second in the state.

Dana VanWinkle, the director for the recovery program, said the center is long overdue.

She said the objective is for people the program treats to survive to control the addictions and become productive members of society.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

