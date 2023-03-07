Personal protection expert addresses travel safety concerns after kidnappings

With Spring Break coming next week for many across the U.S., news of the recent kidnappings near the U.S.-Mexican border raises a question of safety.
By KWCH Staff and Alex Jirgens
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With Spring Break coming next week for many across the U.S., news of the recent kidnappings near the U.S.-Mexican border raises a question of safety, especially for those headed to destinations like the resorts in Cancun, Mexico.

Friday’s kidnapping of four Americans in the border city of Matamoros prompted the U.S. state department to issue a ‘Do Not Travel’ Alert for the region of Tamaulipas, across the Rio Grande from Texas. Personal Protection Expert Joe Schillaci noted that for decades, violence in Mexico hasn’t been uncommon and tourism can be a draw for predators.

“Unfortunately, the corruption there, they know that tourism is a booming industry. Not just Americans, but people from all over the world become easy prey to the predators that are in Mexico,” Schillaci said. “Unfortunately, some of those predators are extremely violent.”

Schillaci said he doesn’t want to deter anyone from traveling and still encourages it. But when leaving for vacation, no matter the destination, it’s best to have a plan.

“I don’t want to steer people from enjoying life, if it means Cancun or it means Wichita, Kansas,” he said. “Enjoy life, but do it smart. Have a plan, be aware.”

As part of the plan to be safe when you travel, Schillaci advises not flashing jewelry or money, and if you’re going out, travel in groups and stick to well-lit, more populated areas.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
Multiple Union Pacific train cars derail in Riverdale, KS. We're live at the scene on 12 News...
No injuries or hazmat concerns in Sumner Co. train derailment, Union Pacific says
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County.
Families continue to recover one year after the Cottonwood Complex fire
Wichita Temp Trend
Nice weather today but BIG changes are on the way

Latest News

Flush Away Poverty
Poverty-awareness campaign bringing colorfully-painted toilets to Wichita yards
The "Flush Away Poverty" campaign begins next month in Wichita.
Poverty-awareness campaign bringing colorfully-painted toilets to Wichita yards
travel destination
Personal protection expert addresses travel safety concerns after kidnappings
Wichita soldier in Ukraine
Wichitan volunteers to fight with Ukraine