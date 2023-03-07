Personal protection expert addresses travel safety concerns after kidnappings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With Spring Break coming next week for many across the U.S., news of the recent kidnappings near the U.S.-Mexican border raises a question of safety, especially for those headed to destinations like the resorts in Cancun, Mexico.

Friday’s kidnapping of four Americans in the border city of Matamoros prompted the U.S. state department to issue a ‘Do Not Travel’ Alert for the region of Tamaulipas, across the Rio Grande from Texas. Personal Protection Expert Joe Schillaci noted that for decades, violence in Mexico hasn’t been uncommon and tourism can be a draw for predators.

“Unfortunately, the corruption there, they know that tourism is a booming industry. Not just Americans, but people from all over the world become easy prey to the predators that are in Mexico,” Schillaci said. “Unfortunately, some of those predators are extremely violent.”

Schillaci said he doesn’t want to deter anyone from traveling and still encourages it. But when leaving for vacation, no matter the destination, it’s best to have a plan.

“I don’t want to steer people from enjoying life, if it means Cancun or it means Wichita, Kansas,” he said. “Enjoy life, but do it smart. Have a plan, be aware.”

As part of the plan to be safe when you travel, Schillaci advises not flashing jewelry or money, and if you’re going out, travel in groups and stick to well-lit, more populated areas.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com