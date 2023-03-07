Police investigate shooting at Sunset Zoo

The Riley County Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Sunset Zoo parking lot.
The Riley County Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Sunset Zoo parking lot.(Daniel Mainville)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 14 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is investigating a shooting at the parking lot of the Sunset Zoo.

According to the RCPD, one victim was shot a little after 5:00 p.m.

Additionally, RCPD officials have asked the public to stay clear of the area as the incident is further investigated.

The Riley County Police confirmed this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

