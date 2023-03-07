Poverty-awareness campaign bringing colorfully-painted toilets to Wichita yards

A unique display coming to front yards in Wichita comes with a mission to raise awareness for people in poverty.
By Jaiya Brown and KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A unique display coming to front yards in Wichita comes with a mission to raise awareness for people in poverty. With the fundraiser, “Flush Away Poverty,” HumanKind Ministries is using toilets as the ultimate symbol of basic needs.

The movement is a call to action for the community to help people in experiencing homelessness in Wichita. For about 61,000 Wichitans living in poverty or homelessness, basic needs like hygiene, shelter and water can be difficult to find.

“This is our attempt to try and make a difference in that,” said HumanKind Ministries Director of Donor Relations and Community Engagement Greer Cowley.

That difference, he said, starts with HumanKind Ministries flushing away poverty, one toilet at a time.

“So, for one week only this April, we will be giving people the opportunity to send a toilet to anyone in the City of Wichita. You have a couple of options. You can flush it forward, or you can send it back to someone else in Wichita,” Cowley explained. “Make a donation to HumanKind Ministries and we take care of the rest.”

A big question with the fundraiser is, why toilets?

“...We know that when there’s hundreds of toilets that are sitting in people’s yards, it’s going to be something we can’t ignore,” Cowley said. “It’s also shining light on a very important topic in Wichita, and that’s the lack of access with basic needs,” Cowley said.

Donations will help to meet those needs.

“Every dollar you donate, every toilet you buy is going right back into the community,” Cowley said.

With the movement being a community effort, several local organizations have collaborated with HumanKind Ministries to help the “Flush Away Poverty” campaign.

“It’s going to take everyone in the community to really make a solid difference in the lives of those who serve,” HumanKind Ministries Events and Holiday Manager Matty Marx said.

If you’d like to volunteer for the Flush Away Poverty campaign or would like to contribute to the cause, you can find information on doing so here: https://www.humankindwichita.org/events/flush-away-poverty/.

