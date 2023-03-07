Round 1 of rain starts today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a colder start to the day, and we need to get used to the cooler conditions moving forward. Highs this afternoon in the middle 40s are ten degrees below normal, and 15 to 25 degrees cooler than the past few days.

Two disturbances will impact the state over the next few days. Round one takes place today and will bring light rain and drizzle to most of the state. However, it will be cold enough in northwest Kansas for freezing drizzle and a light glaze of ice is possible making travel difficult at times.

After a break on Wednesday, round two arrives on Wednesday night into Thursday. Once again, most of Kansas will see rain from the second system, but western will be colder so both rain and snow are possible. However, heavy rain and/or snow is not expected.

After another day with below normal highs in the 40s on Wednesday, slightly warmer temperatures in the near normal 50s are expected Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, cooler; light rain during the afternoon. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 45.

Tonight: Evening showers, otherwise cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; patchy drizzle later in the day. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 48.

Thu: Low: 42. High: 54. Cloudy with rain likely.

Fri: Low: 29. High: 55. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: Low: 33. High: 54. Mostly cloudy; afternoon rain showers.

Sun: Low: 36. High: 57. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 30. High: 52. Mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com