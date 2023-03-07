Statewide tornado drills Tuesday morning for Severe Weather Week

KANSAS/MISSOURI (KCTV) - In the Midwest, Mother Nature can be unpredictable, and as a way to stay ready for inclement weather, the National Weather Service recognizes the first week in March as Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Each day throughout the week, the National Weather Service will focus on a different form of inclement weather. Tuesday is a focus on tornado safety, with both Kansas and Missouri holding statewide tornado drills at 10 a.m. All schools and businesses are encouraged to participate.

Tuesday - Tornado Safety

Wednesday - Lightning Safety

Thursday - Hail and Wind Safety

Friday - Flood Safety

Tornadoes are nothing new to Kansas and Missouri, both often considered near the heart of Tornado Alley. Here are a few of the most recent tornadoes that touched down close to home.

Nearly four years ago, an EF-4 tornado touched down in Linwood, KS, destroying dozens of homes and forcing families to move out of town.

In March 2017, a stretch of tornadoes touched down in eastern Kansas and through Missouri, causing widespread destruction.

In May 2007, Greensburg, KS, saw wind speeds over 200 miles per hour, causing over $250 million in damage.

There are ways to prepare and keep yourself protected. Here are a few tips from the National Weather Service on keeping yourself and your family safe.

Stay up to date with forecasts and local weather patterns. You can always download the KCTV5 Weather up with the latest information. KC Alert will also send messages right to your smartphone if dangerous weather is in the area.

Know where you’re going to shelter in place. The National Weather Service recommends an area on the lowest level of your building away from windows.

Keep an emergency kit available. It should include at the very least non-perishable food, water, flashlights and first aid supplies.

Kansas City Emergency Planner, Christopher Carroll, said staying informed is the best way to help yourself, but also first responders.

“Mostly it frees up the first responders so if that tornado does hit they can focus and not have as many severe problems and people that they need to rescue because we’ve got that word out there and people know what to do to keep themselves safe, Carroll said. “The more you know, the less you’ll be afraid, the more you know the better you’ll be prepared the more you know the better you can keep yourself and your family and your loved ones safe. Get those alerts so you can know what’s going on.”

