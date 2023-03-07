Storm Team 12 safety tips to keep you safe when lightning strikes

By Rodney Price
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Each year in the United States, there are around 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning flashes. An average of 30 people are killed while others suffer lifelong effects. It’s important to know what to do before the storm arrives to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

When thunder roars, go indoors! That shelter can be a building or hard-topped vehicle but not sheds, picnic shelters, tents or covered porches. They do not protect you from lightning.

If outside, stay away from tall objects, like trees, poles and antennas. Also, avoid open areas. You don’t want to be the tallest object.

Don’t use a corded phone. Don’t take a bath or shower, or wash dishes during a storm. Stay away from metal conductors, like wires and fences which can carry the charge long distances. Be sure to stay inside the shelter for 30 minutes after the last sound of thunder.

If someone is struck, lightning victims do not carry an electric charge and may need first aid immediately. Call 911 and begin CPR, if necessary.If you haven’t already, be sure to download the Storm Team 12 weather app. You can be alerted to lightning strikes near your location.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
Scene Tuesday morning after Monday crash.
Deadly crash involving 2 semis closes portion of turnpike near Emporia
Wichita Temp Trend
Nice weather today but BIG changes are on the way
generic graphic
Man shot, killed south of Wichita

Latest News

City Of Wichita
City of Wichita defers decision on new penalties for tobacco sellers
Marijuana
Oklahoma: What to expect as voters consider legal weed
Wichita hospital gives insight into what doctors see with more COVID-19 cases spiking
Wesley hospitals end mask requirements, visitor restrictions
Raising awareness on Tornado Safety Day.
Statewide tornado drills Tuesday morning for Severe Weather Week