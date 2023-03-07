Storm Team 12 safety tips to keep you safe when lightning strikes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Each year in the United States, there are around 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning flashes. An average of 30 people are killed while others suffer lifelong effects. It’s important to know what to do before the storm arrives to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

When thunder roars, go indoors! That shelter can be a building or hard-topped vehicle but not sheds, picnic shelters, tents or covered porches. They do not protect you from lightning.

If outside, stay away from tall objects, like trees, poles and antennas. Also, avoid open areas. You don’t want to be the tallest object.

Don’t use a corded phone. Don’t take a bath or shower, or wash dishes during a storm. Stay away from metal conductors, like wires and fences which can carry the charge long distances. Be sure to stay inside the shelter for 30 minutes after the last sound of thunder.

If someone is struck, lightning victims do not carry an electric charge and may need first aid immediately. Call 911 and begin CPR, if necessary.If you haven’t already, be sure to download the Storm Team 12 weather app. You can be alerted to lightning strikes near your location.

