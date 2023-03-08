Are you covered? Severe weather preparedness includes homeowner’s insurance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With Severe Weather Awareness Week, an emphasis comes on being prepared before a storm hits. That includes you homeowner’s insurance and asking the vital question: Do you have the coverage you need after a storm hits?

You pay your insurance coverage premiums every month, but do you know what coverage you actually have? And, will your insurance pay when you need it the most? After witnessing destruction from a tornado last year in his Andover neighborhood, homeowner’s association president Scott Rackley shared advice on how you can prepare.

On April 29, 2022, an EF-3 tornado hit Andover, destroying or severely damaging dozens of homes. After the storm, Rackley, the HOA president for the town’s Reflection Lake neighborhood, got to work.

“Making sure residents were okay and safe was our main priority,” he said. “After that, just visiting with people trying to figure out what we could do to kinda help them, what kind of assistance was out there.”

Insurance likely would be the first place people would look. But for some homeowners impacted by last spring’s Andover tornado, it wasn’t enough.

“A lot of them were under insured through their insurance companies,” Rackley said. “I personally am under insured just because the insurance premiums are so high.”

Without correct insurance coverage, you could be paying much more than you’re prepared to.

“I’m sure a lot of people are paying for a lot of things out of pocket,” Rackley said of rebuilding efforts that continue in Andover. “Fortunately for me, mine’s like a thousand bucks. I mean it’s doable, but at the same time, you’re fighting with an insurance company that you’ve paid a premium to and you shouldn’t have to do that.”

Before the storm hits, check your policy

“If it were me, I would take a look at your insurance policy and find out what your coverage is and make sure if you don’t have what they call replacement value, see what you can do about getting that because they’re only going to cover for what they’re liable to cover,” Rackley said.

John Eck with independent insurance agency, the Eck Agency, said homeowners need to make sure their policy provisions include coverage for complete home replacement. That replacement cost ay be significantly higher than what you actually paid for the house.

Another Andover resident impacted by last spring’s tornado advised that if a storm damages your home, preserver it for inspection . Don’t try to fix it yourself. Take action to prevent further damage as it could take time for an adjuster to come out. Most importantly, you should review all cost estimates from your insurance company to ensure accuracy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com