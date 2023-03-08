Big 12 Tournament tips off Wednesday in Kansas City

Dates, Times & TV for the big tournament at T-Mobile Center
The Big 12 Tournament tips off Wednesday evening in Kansas City.
By Nathan Brennan and Shain Bergan
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After much planning and setup, the Big 12 Tournament is set to tip off Wednesday evening in Kansas City.

Fans from all 10 schools have descended on the metro over recent days, some fervently scrambling for tickets to see their team at the T-Mobile Center---others just wanting to take part in the festivities at Power & Light.

The four-day tournament tips off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, as No. 8 West Virginia takes on No. 9 Texas Tech, followed at 8:30 p.m. with No. 7 Oklahoma State facing No. 10 Oklahoma. Both of those games are on ESPN2.

The winner of those two games will play No. 1 Kansas at 2 p.m. Thursday, and No. 2 Texas at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Other Thursday games include No. 3 Kansas State against No. 6 Texas Christian University, and No. 4 Baylor versus No. 5 Iowa State.

The tournament semifinals are Friday, with the Championship Game happening Saturday at 5 p.m.

All games will be shown on ESPN or ESPN2.

Here’s the full schedule breakdown:

Wednesday, March 8

No. 8 West Virginia vs. No. 9 Texas Tech 6:00 p.m.

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Oklahoma 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State 11:30 a.m.

No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 Winner 2:00 p.m.

No. 2 Texas vs. Game 2 Winner 6:00 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 6 TCU 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner 6:00 p.m.

Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Championship Game 5:00 p.m.

