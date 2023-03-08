Boot Hill Casino to host grand opening of DraftKings Sportsbook retail location

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Boot Hill Casino will host a gaggle of big names in Kansas sports as the DraftKings sportsbook retail location opens to the public.

Officials with DraftKings say that on Friday, March 10, they will officially unveil a brand-new 2,500-square-foot retail sportsbook at Boot Hill Casino & Resort in Dodge City. The facility will provide a sports betting and viewing experience with a 17-foot LED video wall, several high-definition television, two cashier stations, four betting kiosks, sportsbook lounge seating and food and beverage options.

To help celebrate the grand opening, officials said GoJo podcast host and DraftKings Football Analyst Mike Golic Jr. will join officials for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. After the ceremony, he will host a public meet and greet.

DraftKings said the celebration will continue on Saturday with additional events and guest appearances from former Kansas City Chiefs player Neil Smith, Kansas State University Football alum Brian Goolsby and University of Kansas Men’s Basketball alum Mitch Lightfoot.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10, at 4000 W. Comanche St. in Dodge City.

