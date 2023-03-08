Calmer wind but continued cool on Wednesday

What to expect in Kansas tonight.
What to expect in Kansas tonight.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another chilly morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Do not expect much change during the day as clouds keep temperatures in the middle to upper 40s this afternoon, or five to ten degrees cooler than normal.

Another storm system will move across the state tonight and Thursday. While most of Kansas will once again be wet, the northwest corner of the state will see some snow may mix in at times. However, little to no accumulation is expected and travel troubles will be few and far between.

Rain, and some rumbles of thunder will persist though midday Thursday before we dry-out during the afternoon and stay that way on Friday. A fast moving, relatively weak weather maker could bring a few showers to southern and eastern Kansas on Saturday, but most areas will stay dry.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy and cool. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 48.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain; mainly after 3 am. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Rain, some thunder, mainly before noon. Wind: E/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 54.

Fri: Low: 29. High: 56. Partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 37. High: 58. Cloudy; afternoon rain showers.

Sun: Low: 36. High: 57. Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 30. High: 54. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 29. High: 56. Mostly sunny.

