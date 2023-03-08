Some drizzle and snow possible early Thursday

Several roads should be just wet for the start of the day
Chances for light rain and some snow in the northwest(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of light rain and some wintry precipitation will show up in Kansas heading into the night. There may be some roads in north central and northwest Kansas with some slick spots, but widespread wintry weather and difficult driving conditions are unlikely.

Much of the precipitation will come after midnight as low temperatures fall into the 20s (west) and 30s elsewhere. The drizzle and light rain will continue for rush hour Thursday, but drier weather returns in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s and maybe some 60s (west). The wind will pick up and turn back to the northwest in the afternoon.

Quiet weather is expected heading into Friday with highs in the 50s.

Another weather system comes through on Saturday with more clouds and a few early morning showers possible. Right now, rain amounts will be very low (under .10″), and chances should wane later in the day. Highs will be in the 50s once again.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with areas of drizzle and light rain late. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Drizzle or light rain early, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/NW 5-15. High: 54.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 29.

Fri: High: 56 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 59 Low: 39 AM showers, otherwise cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 37 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 49 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 25 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 62 Low: 40 Mostly sunny; breezy.

