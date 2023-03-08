Fallen officer’s family wants special prosecutor

Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.(KCPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The widow of KCPD Officer James Muhlbauer wants a special prosecutor to investigate her husband’s death.

On Facebook, Cassie Muhlbauer shared a link to a Change.org petition that is highly critical of Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

“The victim’s family and a majority of the police department and supporters have little to no confidence in the Jackson County Prosecutors office, led by Jean Peters Baker and her anti-police and anti-safety mentality, to fairly prosecute this case,” the petition states, in part.

The petition says the family is asking Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to appoint a special prosecutor or move the case to a different county.

KCTV5 News reached out to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for a statement. The office sent the following:

“There is no apparent conflict in this case. We prosecute teachers, but we are not anti-education. We prosecute nurses, but we’re not anti-nursing. We prosecute priests but we are not anti-Catholic. We will prosecute this case vigorously and ethically on behalf of all victims involved, as we do in all cases. We have no plans to make further comment as this is a pending case.”

Jerron Allen Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deadly crash that killed Officer Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ, and pedestrian Jesse Eckes.

According to court records, two seconds prior to the crash Lightfoot was driving over 89 MPH in a 35 MPH zone when he ran a red light and crashed into Muhlbauer’s patrol vehicle.

Lightfoot is scheduled to be back in court in April.

Previous coverage:

Memorial service held for Jesse Eckes, who was killed in crash along with Ofc. James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ

Kansas City gives final salute to Officer James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ

Fallen officer is laid to rest, remembered for his service and arrest of quintuple killer

KCPD Officer James Muhlbauer’s obituary

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Woman injured in stabbing at Salina Walmart, man arrested
KU Head Coach Bill Self
Kansas coach Bill Self hospitalized, out Thursday with illness
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Gary Haynie as a child (left). 2016 sketch by a forensic artist of what Spencer Island Doe may...
Remains found in Washington in 1970s identified as Topeka native 44 years later
Jennifer McDonald of Jenny Dawn Cellars
Jenny Dawn Cellars closing in downtown Wichita to find new location

Latest News

We’ll be chatting with the experts about how to get your car in tip-top shape!
Where's Shane? Eddy's Toyota
Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita, Kansas
Nurses at Via Christi St. Joseph vote to unionize
EZ Moves Furniture Moving System
Does It Work? EZ Moves Furniture Moving System
car theft stats
Surge in car thefts nationwide prompts emphasis on prevention
Motor vehicle thefts.
Surge in car thefts nationwide prompts emphasis on prevention