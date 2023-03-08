Jenny Dawn Cellars closing in downtown Wichita to find new location

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A popular destination in downtown Wichita is closing its doors - for now. Jennifer McDonald, the owner of Jenny Dawn Cellars, announced Wednesday that she would be closing down her winery currently located in Union Station.

“Today is International Women’s Day so I thought this would be a good day to share our sad news,” said McDonald in a post on Facebook Wednesday. “After a lot of analysis and prayers we have decided that it is best to close down our winery at our current location and look for a new location to be the home of our winery.”

Jenny Dawn was broken into in December. McDonald said the intruder destroyed her number one selling wine, Watermelon Crush, which cannot be recovered by insurance.

“As a Black Female Founder and Business Owner, I knew that being a trailblazer in the Kansas wine industry would be tough. Our business has been under funded (sic) for quite some time. Today seemed like a good day to reach out to the community one last time to see if you would be willing to invest in the restart of Jenny Dawn Cellars at a new location,” said McDonald.

McDonald said those interested in helping keep the business alive can donate to the Jenny Dawn Cellars Wefunder campaign. The campaign, which was launched last April, has raised $15,200. McDonald said an additional $34,800 in commitments is needed to move the campaign forward.

