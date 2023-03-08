Kansas air ambulance service to now stock blood on every flight

An air ambulance service that serves the Sunflower State will now stock life-saving blood on...
An air ambulance service that serves the Sunflower State will now stock life-saving blood on every flight.(Lane Gillespie/WIBW)
By Sarah Motter and Lane Gillespie
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An air ambulance service that serves the Sunflower State will now stock life-saving blood on every flight.

On Wednesday, March 8, officials with LifeSave Kansas an air medical service, announced that it is now the only air ambulance service to carry and administer blood in flight throughout the Sunflower State. This will greatly increase the chance of survival for those who suffer from blood loss.

LifeSave indicated that its Emporia base has teamed up with Newman Regional Health and the American Red Cross to host a blood drive as the announcement was made. Attendees heard from various speakers and had the chance to look inside emergency vehicles and Newman Regional Health.

According to LifeSave, Kansas - like many other states - continues to see a significant blood shortage. The crisis began when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled blood drives across the nation. Now, as many continue to work from home, the number of workplace and community blood drive remains critically low.

To find where to donate blood, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Woman injured in stabbing at Salina Walmart, man arrested
KU Head Coach Bill Self
Kansas coach Bill Self hospitalized, out Thursday with illness
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Gary Haynie as a child (left). 2016 sketch by a forensic artist of what Spencer Island Doe may...
Remains found in Washington in 1970s identified as Topeka native 44 years later
Jennifer McDonald of Jenny Dawn Cellars
Jenny Dawn Cellars closing in downtown Wichita to find new location

Latest News

We’ll be chatting with the experts about how to get your car in tip-top shape!
Where's Shane? Eddy's Toyota
Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita, Kansas
Nurses at Via Christi St. Joseph vote to unionize
EZ Moves Furniture Moving System
Does It Work? EZ Moves Furniture Moving System
car theft stats
Surge in car thefts nationwide prompts emphasis on prevention
Motor vehicle thefts.
Surge in car thefts nationwide prompts emphasis on prevention