KU’s Allen Fieldhouse to undergo 2-phase renovations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Allen Fieldhouse, the site of Kansas men’s and women’s basketball home games, will soon undergo a series of upgrades that the university says will enhance the fan experience and equip the arena with state-of-the-art amenities.

The project will be funded in large part by longstanding KU supporters and multi-generational Jayhawk families. The concourses on all three levels of Allen Fieldhouse will be redone, with expanded donor space throughout the venue that will increase capacity and allow for additional opportunities for special events on non-gamedays.

The inside of the arena will also experience significant renovations, with additional chairback seating, new videoboards and a new sound system and lighting.

Some of the most significant changes include:

Enhanced concessions and new LED lighting to elevate and unify all concourses, including a new premium “Jayhawk Pub” concept on the second level, which will have a variety of food options and expansive space for fans to meet and connect while at the fieldhouse.

A new and expanded Rally House Team Store in the Booth Hall of Athletics that will feature a flexible mezzanine space above it.

Reimagined and expanded premium hospitality spaces, including the donor atrium, which integrates into Allen Fieldhouse, as well as the Naismith Room.

Enhanced seating opportunities to include additional chairbacks and accessible seating.

Investments into the in-game experience, including a new center-hung scoreboard, LED sports lighting, a new sound system, new digital signage and upgraded Wi-Fi.

The renovations and enhancements to the Fieldhouse, headed by local design firm Multistudio, will begin this spring and will be completed in two phases to navigate the 2023-24 basketball season. The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.

