Oklahomans shared varying views ahead of recreational marijuana vote

This voting location in Blackwell, Okla. was among the sites where state voters weighed in on a question concerning the legalization of recreational marijuana.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker and KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLACKWELL, Okla. (KWCH) - Tuesday night, Oklahoma voters said “no” to a question that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state. Ahead of the final count, 12 News spoke with Oklahoma voters in Blackwell about an issue they said was too important not to make their voices heard.

The question of whether the state should legalize recreational marijuana was the lone item on Tuesday’s statewide ballot in Oklahoma.

“I know when it was legalized medically, people thought Oklahoma was going to descend into Mad Max world, children were going to roaming the streets high. It didn’t happen. And I don’t think it’s going to happen this time,” Oklahoma voter Ashley Scofield said.

Oklahoma voters Sharon Cook, Anita Craig and Bobby Julian expressed opposition to legalizing recreational marijuana. Craig and Julian cited concerns for children and increased access to marijuana.

In support of legalizing recreational marijuana, voter Jeff Jackson said, “there would be a lot less of the other stuff running around.”

The vote in Oklahoma also raised the question of whether Kansas could see a similar question on a ballot concerning marijuana legalization. 12 News spoke with a state lawmaker who said it’ll take time.

“I think there’s some kind of false narrative or misinformation on what happens when you legalize marijuana,” said Rep. Jason Probst, D-Hutchinson. “It’s not a couple of guys that are growing plants in their basement and distributing it. It’s an industry that’s created.”

