Water service interrputed in parts of Goddard

Generic image / Tap water
Generic image / Tap water(HNN File)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Water services in Goddard may be temporarily interrupted for the next several hours due to an emergency water line repair.

The City of Goddard said the area impacted is from Main Street to Oak Street between First Street and Kellogg.

“Public works is doing everything in their power to remedy the situation as quickly and safely as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience,” said the city.

