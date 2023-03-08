Storm Team 12 explains EF Scale, how tornadoes are rated

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When you think of severe weather season, the first thing that probably comes to mind are tornadoes.

Tornadoes are measured on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, using the factors of wind speed and damage.

The scale starts at EF-0, which is similar to a severe thunderstorm. Warnings are triggered once wind speeds reach about 65 miles per hour, the result can be that of straight-line winds.

EF-2 to EF-3 storms produce winds of 111 mph to 166 mph and leave behind significant damage to homes and businesses.

Violent tornado damage is rated as EF-4 or EF-5 tornadoes, packing winds of up to 200 miles per hour, and oftentimes lead to loss of life. These are rare.

“We don’t see too many of those in Kansas or really anywhere in the country,” said Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Jake Dunne.

Enhanced Fujita Scale (National Weather Service)

A landspout is another type of tornado. A classic tornado starts with horizontal rotation and then moves with a rotating updraft or the rotation shifts upwards into the clouds. The funnel comes down, makes contact with the ground, and then a tornado is formed.

Landspots are formed differently. There is no rotating updraft. They still have the swirling winds but they’re usually lighter, similar an EF-0 or EF-1 tornado.

“Land spouts are certainly dangerous but not quite like what we see with bonafide tornadoes that of course start at zero and go up to EF five,” said Dunne.

Kansas experienced its first tornado of 2023 in Liberal on February 26. It was the earliest tornado on record since 2007.

“Where do we go from here? Well, we’re not certain but signs are saying that this is probably going to be a busier-than-normal year across the plains,” Dunne said.

TORNADO DO’S AND DON’TS

Heading into the severe weather season, Storm Team 12 wants to make sure your family is prepared for a tornado it threatens your safety.

During a tornado, if possible, you want to be below ground. If you don’t have a basement, go to the most interior room of your home like a closet, bathroom, or hallway. Be sure to avoid rooms with windows. Put as many walls between yourself and the outside as possible.

“If possible, get under something sturdy, such as a heavy table, or use a mattress to protect yourself from flying debris. Most injuries associated with high winds are from flying debris, so remember to protect your head. If available, put on a bicycle or motorcycle helmet to protect yourself from head injuries,” says the National Weather Service on its Severe Weather Awareness page for tornado safety.

When in public area, go to the designated shelter area. If a shelter is not available, go to an interior hallway on the lowest level. Stay away from the weaker portions of buildings, such as windows and rooms with expansive roofs, which are more likely to collapse when tornadoes strike. Also, avoid sheds, storage units, mobile homes and vehicles.

Remind your children that when they are at school, they should follow drill procedures. If they’re unsure what those are, they should ask a teacher.

As for pets, put your dog on a leash and your cat in a carrier when storm as storms approach. Move pets to the shelter as storms approach. Remember to bring your pet’s toys, treats, or bedding items to help reduce stress.

