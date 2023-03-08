Watch: Wichita sushi restaurant utilizes robotic assistance to serve customers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The past and future collide at a Wichita restaurant. Ada Yang, who owns Ninza Sushi restaurants on the east and west sides of Wichita saw an opportunity with technology to enhance the experience for customers and assist her staff.

Yang was in Dallas when she laid eyes on Bellabot, or “Bella,” for short. Bella is a smart delivery robot, featuring several skills and personal touches that include a digital display of an animated cat face. Bella helps to serve customers when they come in and order, but she’s not a replacement for human workers. She’s an assistant.

In her role, Bella even understands the layout of the restaurant and can navigate through the space freely, even when there’s a human in the way.

