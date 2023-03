WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s National Cereal Day!

This morning we’re out at Papa’s General Store for Where’s Shane to dive into some sweet treats built around cereal, including one for St. Patrick’s Day!

You can find more info on Papa’s General Store at papaswichita.com.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com