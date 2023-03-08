Wichita State’s Porter named to all-AAC third team

WICHITA, Kan. (Release) - You can add “all-conference” to the myriad of descriptors used for versatile Wichita State guard Craig Porter Jr.

The Shockers’ senior leader/facilitator/rim protector/unicorn/swiss army knife was named Wednesday morning to the American Athletic Conference’s third team.

The 6-foot-2 point guard from Terre Haute, Ind. averaged 13.4 points during the regular season and ranked among the league leaders in blocks (2nd, 1.6), assists (5th, 4.5), steals (10th, 1.5), rebounds (12th, 6.3).

Porter become the seventh different Shocker to earn all-league status in the American era and the third point guard, joining former teammate Alterique Gilbert (2021, 3rd Team) and Landry Shamet (2018, 1st). WSU has had at least one representative in every season.

Wichita State (16-14, 9-9) is the No. 6 seed in this week’s American Athletic Conference Championship, Thursday through Sunday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Shockers will take on No. 11 seed Tulsa in Thursday’s opening round (6 p.m. CT, ESPNU) with the winner moving on to face No. 3 seed Tulane on Friday in the quarterfinals (8 p.m. CT, ESPNU).

All-Conference Shockers in The American (2017-18 to present):

2018 – Landry Shamet – 1st Team

2018 – Shaquille Morris – 1st Team

2019 – Markis McDuffie – 2nd Team

2020 – Jaime Echenique – 2nd Team

2021 – Tyson Etienne – 1st Team (co-POY)

2021 – Alterique Gilbert – 3rd Team

2022 – Tyson Etienne – 3rd Team

2023 – Craig Porter Jr. – 3rd Team

2022-23 American Athletic Conference Postseason Men’s Basketball Awards:

Player of the Year:

Marcus Sasser, Sr., G, Houston

Coach of the Year:

Kelvin Sampson, Houston

Defensive Player of the Year:

Jamal Shead, Jr., G, Houston

Freshman of the Year:

Jarace Walker, F, Houston

Most Improved Player of the Year:

J’Wan Roberts, R-Jr., F, Houston

Sixth Man of the Year:

Reggie Chaney, Sr., F, Houston

Sportsmanship Award:

Ludgy Debaut, Gr., C, East Carolina

Sion James, So., G, Tulane

First-Team All-Conference:

Landers Nolley II, R-Sr., G, Cincinnati

Marcus Sasser, Sr., G, Houston*

Kendric Davis, Sr., G, Memphis*

DeAndre Williams, Sr., F, Memphis

Jalen Cook, So., G, Tulane

Second-Team All-Conference:

Taylor Hendricks, Fr., F, UCF

Jamal Shead, Jr., G, Houston

J’Wan Roberts, R-Jr., F, Houston

Jarace Walker, Fr., F, Houston

Jaylen Forbes, Jr., G, Tulane

Third-Team All-Conference:

David DeJulius, Gr., G, Cincinnati

Tyler Harris, Sr., G, South Florida

Damian Dunn, R-So., G, Temple

Kevin Cross, Jr., F, Tulane

Craig Porter Jr, Sr., G, Wichita State

All-Freshman Team:

Taylor Hendricks, F, UCF*

Ezra Ausar, F, East Carolina*

Jarace Walker, F, Houston*

Terrance Arceneaux, G, Houston

Emanuel Sharp, G, Houston

* denotes unanimous selection

