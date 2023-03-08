Wichita State’s Porter named to all-AAC third team
WICHITA, Kan. (Release) - You can add “all-conference” to the myriad of descriptors used for versatile Wichita State guard Craig Porter Jr.
The Shockers’ senior leader/facilitator/rim protector/unicorn/swiss army knife was named Wednesday morning to the American Athletic Conference’s third team.
The 6-foot-2 point guard from Terre Haute, Ind. averaged 13.4 points during the regular season and ranked among the league leaders in blocks (2nd, 1.6), assists (5th, 4.5), steals (10th, 1.5), rebounds (12th, 6.3).
Porter become the seventh different Shocker to earn all-league status in the American era and the third point guard, joining former teammate Alterique Gilbert (2021, 3rd Team) and Landry Shamet (2018, 1st). WSU has had at least one representative in every season.
Wichita State (16-14, 9-9) is the No. 6 seed in this week’s American Athletic Conference Championship, Thursday through Sunday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Shockers will take on No. 11 seed Tulsa in Thursday’s opening round (6 p.m. CT, ESPNU) with the winner moving on to face No. 3 seed Tulane on Friday in the quarterfinals (8 p.m. CT, ESPNU).
###
All-Conference Shockers in The American (2017-18 to present):
2018 – Landry Shamet – 1st Team
2018 – Shaquille Morris – 1st Team
2019 – Markis McDuffie – 2nd Team
2020 – Jaime Echenique – 2nd Team
2021 – Tyson Etienne – 1st Team (co-POY)
2021 – Alterique Gilbert – 3rd Team
2022 – Tyson Etienne – 3rd Team
2023 – Craig Porter Jr. – 3rd Team
###
2022-23 American Athletic Conference Postseason Men’s Basketball Awards:
Player of the Year:
Marcus Sasser, Sr., G, Houston
Coach of the Year:
Kelvin Sampson, Houston
Defensive Player of the Year:
Jamal Shead, Jr., G, Houston
Freshman of the Year:
Jarace Walker, F, Houston
Most Improved Player of the Year:
J’Wan Roberts, R-Jr., F, Houston
Sixth Man of the Year:
Reggie Chaney, Sr., F, Houston
Sportsmanship Award:
Ludgy Debaut, Gr., C, East Carolina
Sion James, So., G, Tulane
First-Team All-Conference:
Landers Nolley II, R-Sr., G, Cincinnati
Marcus Sasser, Sr., G, Houston*
Kendric Davis, Sr., G, Memphis*
DeAndre Williams, Sr., F, Memphis
Jalen Cook, So., G, Tulane
Second-Team All-Conference:
Taylor Hendricks, Fr., F, UCF
Jamal Shead, Jr., G, Houston
J’Wan Roberts, R-Jr., F, Houston
Jarace Walker, Fr., F, Houston
Jaylen Forbes, Jr., G, Tulane
Third-Team All-Conference:
David DeJulius, Gr., G, Cincinnati
Tyler Harris, Sr., G, South Florida
Damian Dunn, R-So., G, Temple
Kevin Cross, Jr., F, Tulane
Craig Porter Jr, Sr., G, Wichita State
All-Freshman Team:
Taylor Hendricks, F, UCF*
Ezra Ausar, F, East Carolina*
Jarace Walker, F, Houston*
Terrance Arceneaux, G, Houston
Emanuel Sharp, G, Houston
* denotes unanimous selection
Copyright 2023 Catch it Kansas. All rights reserved.