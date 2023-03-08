Wichita teachers union proposes student cell phone ban in classrooms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Could cell phones be taken out of Wichita classrooms? It’s a proposal United Teachers of Wichita is negotiating for as part of teacher contracts for the next school year. The union argues cell phones distract students from learning and cause mental health issues.

Educators point out, however, that cell phones can also be a helpful tool and resource for students. Gradually, cell phones have become part of the classroom, used for studying and testing. The challenge comes with trying to enforce productive use in the classroom.

Wichita high school parent Steve Curbelo said it’s brought a darker side, with cell phones sometimes used to record videos of fights that are then uploaded to social media. That’s something, Curbelo said, his son has seen on a regular basis.

“You have the expectation of your of your child going to school and they’re going to be safe, even says it in the student conduct book. I wouldn’t know about [the issues with fights at schools] if I hadn’t seen the videos,” Curbelo said.

He said his son knows when it’s appropriate to use his phone.

“There are times when I shoot him a text and he won’t text for awhile until he’s on lunch or something,” Curbelo said. “He knows when not to use it.”

With its provision on banning cell phones for student use in the classroom as part of teacher contract negotiations, United Teachers of Wichita cites the need for consistency, as well as a rise in disruptions. However, Wichita Public Schools said it feels despite these incidents, cell phones can be a valuable resource if used properly and can be used to reach parents in an emergency.

“During class, I think there should e a check-in station,” Curbelo said.

The issue surrounding cell phones and the degree to which students should have them at school is an ongoing conversation for districts across the country. Data from the National Center for Education Statistics showed in 2020, cell phone bans were in place in 76% of U.S. schools with some districts and schools have much broader restrictions than others.

