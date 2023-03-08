Woman injured in stabbing at Salina Walmart, man arrested

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department arrested a 71-year-old man for stabbing a 26-year-old woman in the back at a Salina Walmart.

Salina police said about 11:46 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the reported stabbing. At the store, they found the wounded woman. At the scene, police said officers were directed to a man accused of committing the crime.

Police arrested that man, identified as 71-year-old Kenneth Harold Smith, of Salina. Police said an ambulance took the injured woman to a local hospital.

“There is no indication of further danger to the public,” police said.

The investigation into the crime is ongoing.

“At the time of this release, the motive is unclear, and investigators are attempting to gather additional information,” police said. “We are also seeking any information from anyone in the public that may have witnessed the event. Photographs or video are especially helpful.”

Anyone with information on this case can call Crime Stoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an online tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950# or call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.

