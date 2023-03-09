Does It Work? EZ Moves Furniture Moving System

Testing the EZ Moves Furniture Moving System for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Furniture can be difficult to move, especially when you’re trying to complete the task alone. From EZ Moves, the makers of a specialized furniture lifter promise their product can help moving large pieces like couches become a one-person job.

For less than $30, the EZ Moves Furniture Moving System is meant to make simple work of moving heavy furniture with sets including the furniture lifer and sliders. Does the moving helper work as advertised? To put it to the test, we enlisted the help of Hugo Marchan, a man who frequently moves furniture as part of his job for a carpet cleaning company in Wichita.

