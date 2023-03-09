Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream is coming to a Walmart near you

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is teaming up with Hidden Valley Ranch to create a ranch-flavored ice...
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is teaming up with Hidden Valley Ranch to create a ranch-flavored ice cream, available exclusively at Walmart from March 20 through May 28.(Van Leeuwen x Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream via PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Ranch lovers can get their hands on a new treat that is said to pair perfectly with chips or other salty snacks.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is teaming up with Hidden Valley Ranch to create ranch-flavored ice cream, available exclusively at Walmart from March 20 through May 28.

According to a news release, the ice cream boasts the savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness, creating a delicious treat.

“We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything – pizza, carrots, french fries – but ice cream is a first for us,” said Rachel Garrison, associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch. “Insider tip? Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfect salty crunch.”

The Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream is one of seven new spring flavors from Van Leeuwen. The other limited-edition flavors include Sweet Maple Cornbread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Honey Graham Cracker and Limoncello Cake.

The flavors will sell for $4.98 per pint and will be available at Walmart stores nationwide.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KU Head Coach Bill Self
Kansas coach Bill Self hospitalized, out remainder of Big 12 tourney with illness
police lights
Woman injured in stabbing at Salina Walmart, man arrested
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Gary Haynie as a child (left). 2016 sketch by a forensic artist of what Spencer Island Doe may...
Remains found in Washington in 1970s identified as Topeka native 44 years later
Jennifer McDonald of Jenny Dawn Cellars
Jenny Dawn Cellars closing in downtown Wichita to find new location

Latest News

Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with...
Lawyers: Former NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defense
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were...
Los Angeles police ID suspect in shooting of 3 officers
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
Biden to visit Canada this month to discuss defense, trade
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion
A 12-year-old girl's bike was stolen by a man in Kentucky.
Caught on cam: Man steals 12-year-old girl’s bike while she is at school