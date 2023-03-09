Kansas bill banning transgender athletes in women’s sports heads to governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - A bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in sports with girls is heading to the desk of Gov. Laura Kelly.

The Kansas Senate approved the bill 28-11-1 Thursday afternoon. It already passed in the Kansas House.

It’s the third session in a row that the Kansas legislature has passed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which restricts participation in girls’ sports to student-athletes who are born biologically female.

The last two bills were vetoed by Gov. Kelly. This year, the measure passed with a veto-proof majority in both chambers.

Opponents of the measure say it discriminates against a very small percentage of the population.

