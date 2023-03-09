Kansas coach Bill Self hospitalized, out Thursday with illness

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self will miss Thursday’s Big 12 Tournament game against West Virginia as he recovers from an illness, the university says. Assistant coach Norm Roberts will serve as acting head coach.

According to the university, Self is doing well and is being treated at the University of Kansas Health System.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com