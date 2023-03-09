Limited weekend rain chance; mild weather stays

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clouds will depart from Kansas, but not for too long as another fast moving system will be coming through the area heading into the start of the weekend. Although there might be a few sprinkles or showers Friday night and early Saturday, once again, the amounts of rain will not be much.

Expect low temperatures to fall into the 20s heading into Friday morning with light winds nearly statewide. During the afternoon, south winds will ramp up across the west, which will lead to a warmer afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and some 60s possible. Central and eastern Kansas will be a little cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Another system coming in Friday night and early Saturday will lead to some scattered rain showers, especially for the eastern half of the state. The amounts of rain will be less than .10″, and the best chances will come during the morning. Highs will be 50s and 60s with gusty winds switching to the north late in the day.

Although it will be cooler on Sunday, it won’t be anything out of the ordinary for Kansas in March. Highs will still be in the 40s and 50s.

Much milder weather will return next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: N/SE 5-15. High: 54.

Tomorrow Night: Turning cloudy; drizzle possible late. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 42

Sat: High: 60 Mainly cloudy; few AM showers possible. Breezy.

Sun: High: 52 Low: 32 Partly cloudy

Mon: High: 49 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 60 Low: 27 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 42 Mostly sunny; windy.

Thu: High: 63 Low: 45 Turning mostly cloudy; some overnight showers.

