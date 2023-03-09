Man arrested after multi-county chase in southwest Kansas

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Garden City man was arrested early Thursday morning following a police pursuit that spanned across two counties.

Roberto Gallegos, 56, faces multiple charges from the incident after stealing a vehicle and leading law enforcement on a chase.

Around 12:40 a.m., Garden City police officers were dispatched to an auto theft in the 500 block of Inge Avenue. Officers learned a Chevrolet 1500 was stolen from the residence by Gallegos.

Officers located the vehicle at 3200 E. Highway 50 (Love’s Travel Stop) and attempted a traffic stop. Gallegos refused to stop, and a chase ensued. The pursuit headed east on US Highway 50, and the Finney County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. Police said as stop sticks were being set up to end the pursuit, Gallegos swerved in an attempt to strike several deputies. The vehicle drove onto the shoulder and continued eastbound on US Highway 50. The pursuit entered Gray County past Ingalls before stopping near mile marker 99 where Gallegos was taken into custody. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Gray County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the pursuit.

Gallegos was bookged into the Finney County Jail on the arresting charges of:

  • Aggravated Assault LEO x3
  • Flee and Elude (F)
  • Interference LEO (F)
  • Theft (F)
  • Reckless Driving
  • No Valid Driver’s License

No one was hurt in chase.

