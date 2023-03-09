Preventative steps urged as another fire season approaches in Kansas

The home of Roger and Beverly Johnson were among dozens destroyed in the Cottonwood Complex Fire in Reno County in March 2022.(KWCH)
By Alex Jirgens
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - One year ago Sunday, March 5, a devastating grassfire tore through the Cottonwood Complex east of Hutchinson. Since then, Reno County Emergency Management has been advising homeowners to take steps as we approach fire season. This year, Reno County Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar predicts it will be severe.

As we mark the year anniversary of the devastating fire, Weishaar stresses the need for preventative steps. These steps include keeping grass short, cutting down cedar trees which fuel contribute in fueling fires. Cedars contributed to the Cottonwood Complex fire’s destruction last year.

“There needs to be a defensible space for these homes,” Weishaar said. “With these cedar trees growing up to their homes, or long grass growing up to their homes, it’s not giving firefighters a fighting chance to save these properties.”

Down sandy rural roads east of Hutchinson, reminders of last year’s massive fire remain. These reminders include charred tires and sites where homes once stood. With spring growth gradually beginning, it’s the native prairie grass that’s causing alarm for fire danger.

“When you start getting that fire weather in here, the wind’s blowing 50 to 60 mph, there’s really no defensible space for their houses. It’s challenging for a fireman to be in there,” Weishaar said of the Cottonwood Complex area.

Last year’s Cottonwood Complex Fire burned about 12,000 acres, destroyed more than 30 homes and killed one person.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

